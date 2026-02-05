Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $474.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.71.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $407.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,745,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,613,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 88.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,166,000 after buying an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,532,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

