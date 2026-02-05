Mizuho Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $130.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

NYSE JCI opened at $129.47 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance: JCI reported adjusted EPS above estimates and revenue topped consensus; management raised FY26 guidance to $4.70 and Q2 EPS guidance to $1.11, boosting confidence in near-term earnings growth. Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q1 Results; Raises FY26 Guidance

Q1 beat and raised guidance: JCI reported adjusted EPS above estimates and revenue topped consensus; management raised FY26 guidance to $4.70 and Q2 EPS guidance to $1.11, boosting confidence in near-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Record orders and backlog, driven by data-center/AI demand: Orders jumped dramatically (report cites +39% organically) and backlog hit about $18.2B — a key revenue visibility metric that underpins the bullish outlook for HVAC and cooling equipment tied to data centers. Johnson Controls Smashes 52-Week High As Record $18.2 Billion Backlog

Record orders and backlog, driven by data-center/AI demand: Orders jumped dramatically (report cites +39% organically) and backlog hit about $18.2B — a key revenue visibility metric that underpins the bullish outlook for HVAC and cooling equipment tied to data centers. Positive Sentiment: New product tailwinds for high-density data centers: The YORK YDAM high-density chiller launch targets multistory and AI-heavy data centers (up to 3.5MW), reinforcing revenue upside from AI-driven cooling demand. Johnson Controls launches YORK YDAM

New product tailwinds for high-density data centers: The YORK YDAM high-density chiller launch targets multistory and AI-heavy data centers (up to 3.5MW), reinforcing revenue upside from AI-driven cooling demand. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: Roughly 19,207 call options were bought in a single day (a ~1,963% increase vs. typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or directional bullish positioning but not confirming long-term conviction.

Unusually large options activity: Roughly 19,207 call options were bought in a single day (a ~1,963% increase vs. typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or directional bullish positioning but not confirming long-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: An executive VP reported selling about $6.08M of shares — a potential red flag for some investors, though the trade may be for diversification or liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. Johnson Controls exec VP sells shares worth $6.08 million

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

