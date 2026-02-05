Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 19,562 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,562 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oklo were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,517.09. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,703,266.65. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,762,526 shares of company stock worth $153,283,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKLO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Binding commercial demand and non‑dilutive capital — Oklo’s business model and recent commercial traction (including a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that includes prepayments) position the company to receive up‑front project funding rather than equity dilution, which is supportive for future cash flow and valuations. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move

Binding commercial demand and non‑dilutive capital — Oklo’s business model and recent commercial traction (including a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that includes prepayments) position the company to receive up‑front project funding rather than equity dilution, which is supportive for future cash flow and valuations. Positive Sentiment: Sector narrative: AI data centers creating structural demand for behind‑the‑meter nuclear capacity — several recent articles argue that hyperscalers’ need for reliable, carbon‑free power re-rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays. This is a strong long-term growth thesis if project timelines hold. Is Oklo (OKLO) Quietly Reframing Nuclear Power As Essential Infrastructure For AI Data Centers?

Sector narrative: AI data centers creating structural demand for behind‑the‑meter nuclear capacity — several recent articles argue that hyperscalers’ need for reliable, carbon‑free power re-rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays. This is a strong long-term growth thesis if project timelines hold. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and bullish theses highlight upside but also note volatility and execution risk — multiple bull‑case writeups and think pieces praise the addressable market but warn that regulatory and construction execution will determine realized returns. Oklo Inc. (OKLO): A Bull Case Theory

Market commentary and bullish theses highlight upside but also note volatility and execution risk — multiple bull‑case writeups and think pieces praise the addressable market but warn that regulatory and construction execution will determine realized returns. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by senior management — SEC filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on Feb 2 (reported filings for ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$75 each) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold ~9,726 shares. Combined insider selling of this size is being viewed negatively by the market and likely amplified intraday selling pressure. SEC Insider Transactions Filing

Large insider sales by senior management — SEC filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on Feb 2 (reported filings for ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$75 each) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold ~9,726 shares. Combined insider selling of this size is being viewed negatively by the market and likely amplified intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals and expectations remain loss-making — Oklo missed consensus EPS in its last reported quarter and analysts model significant negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any cash‑flow or funding concerns.

Recent fundamentals and expectations remain loss-making — Oklo missed consensus EPS in its last reported quarter and analysts model significant negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any cash‑flow or funding concerns. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term sentiment driver: headlines and momentum — Coverage explaining the intraday selloff (articles analyzing why OKLO dropped) can accelerate outflows in a low‑earnings, high‑expectations name. Why Oklo Stock Crashed Today

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 0.76. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.