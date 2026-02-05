Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 59,000 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 95,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

