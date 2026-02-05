Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,808 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 3,211.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 106,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.94. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.0%.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

