MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 1174179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 596,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

