Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,856 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,731,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,664,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,198,000 after buying an additional 1,026,063 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $47,789,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 201.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,119,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 748,750 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

