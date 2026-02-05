Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.3%
META opened at $668.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $655.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.72.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $341,860.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,738.02. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total value of $369,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,879. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,594 shares of company stock worth $24,325,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Key Meta Platforms News
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta reported strong Q4 results and gave a very aggressive ~30% Q1 revenue guide, which has led analysts to lift price targets and underpins the bullish case. Meta Platforms Posted Its Fastest Growth Guide in Years—Now What?
- Positive Sentiment: Several broker actions reinforce buy-side sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target (to $860) and Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating; Argus reiterated a Buy — supportive for medium-term upside. Cantor Fitzgerald Hikes Price Target on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to $860, Maintains Overweight Rating Barclays Keeps an Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: Davis Selected Advisers has boosted its Meta stake, a sign of conviction from a value-oriented manager. Davis Selected Advisers boosts Meta Platforms stake
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage arguing Meta is monetizing AI better than peers adds to the bull narrative that ad/AI revenue upside can continue. Meta Beats Microsoft At AI Monetization – Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta expanded a clean‑energy PPA with Zelestra for the 176 MWdc Skull Creek solar plant in Texas — supports 100% renewable matching but is a long-dated, non-revenue ESG move. Zelestra Expands Relationship with Meta in the US, with a New Power Purchase Agreement for the 176 MWdc Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term infrastructure context: commentary on AI’s power needs and Meta’s agreements (e.g., with Oklo/SMR developers) highlight heavy, multi-year capital intensity for AI infrastructure — strategic but costly. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: India’s top court questioned WhatsApp’s data‑sharing with Meta entities and warned of reimposing restrictions — a potential headwind for user trust and growth in a key market. India’s top court questions WhatsApp policy of sharing user data with Meta entities
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Javier Olivan disclosed a sale of 517 shares (~$369k), a small reduction in holdings; typically viewed as minor but can feed short‑term profit‑taking narratives. SEC Filing – Javier Olivan sale
- Negative Sentiment: Cost/capex worries: commentary that AI capex and Meta’s rising 2026 spending could dent margins has investors taking profits after the big rally. AI Capex Clouds Tech Horizon, Even as Meta and Tesla Shine Meta: Still A ‘Buy,’ But Nearing The End Of Its Run As Expenses Mount
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.