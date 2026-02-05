Melvin Keating Purchases 300 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin Keating purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,285.34. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 118.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Featured Articles

