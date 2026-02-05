Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Head to Head Analysis

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) and Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and Mega Fortune”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million 0.73 -$27.03 million ($0.16) -18.75 Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mega Fortune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce.com.

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Commerce.com and Mega Fortune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 3 2 2 0 1.86 Mega Fortune 1 0 0 0 1.00

Commerce.com presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 143.33%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Mega Fortune.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and Mega Fortune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commerce.com beats Mega Fortune on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mega Fortune

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong. Through our operating subsidiary QBS System Limited (“QBS System”), founded in 2011, we have specialized in delivering comprehensive IoT solutions and services across various industries. Our vision is to become the preferred choice for IoT solutions for enterprises and projects in the Asia-Pacific region. We plan to achieve this through helping enterprises undergo digital transformation, launch IoT initiatives, upscale existing IoT applications, or IoT solutions with legacy systems. QBS System’s business service portfolio includes the provision of IoT Integration Solution Services, IoT Maintenance and Support services, BPO services and trading sales. Our principal executive offices are located in New Territories, Hong Kong.

