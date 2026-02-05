MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXCT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Monday, December 29th.

MXCT stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.21. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7,935.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

