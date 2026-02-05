Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,993,268 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,645,096 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,206,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,206,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of MRTN opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,122,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,265,000 after buying an additional 376,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,217,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 199,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,220,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 133,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

