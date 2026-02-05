Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.96 and traded as high as GBX 155. Maintel shares last traded at GBX 150, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Maintel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Maintel alerts:

Maintel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

• Customer Experience: Helping customers to acquire, delight, and retain their customers using customer experience technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.