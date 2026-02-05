Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Announces Earnings Results

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Magnera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAGN opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $508.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Magnera has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnera from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Magnera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Magnera by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnera by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

