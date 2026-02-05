Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 21,755 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $297,465,000 after buying an additional 1,189,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,726,552,000 after buying an additional 932,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $377,726,000 after acquiring an additional 791,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.95 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $510,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,848,038.28. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,769 shares of company stock worth $24,943,734. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Key Headlines Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.