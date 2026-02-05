Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,730,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,524,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,441 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,218,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,402,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,406,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,300 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 58.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.5025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Brookfield Asset Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $74.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.49.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

