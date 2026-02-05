Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $767,000 Investment in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 83,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $211.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,748.81. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Further Reading

