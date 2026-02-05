Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5%

ELV stock opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

