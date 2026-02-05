Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $82.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

