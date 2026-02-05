Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.11 Million in News Corporation $NWSA

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in News by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its position in News by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

