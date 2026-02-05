Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $891,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Lilly reported revenue of $19.3B and EPS above estimates, then guided FY‑26 revenue $80–83B and EPS 33.50–35.00, which underpins the stock rally. Reuters: Lilly sees 2026 profit above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Surging GLP‑1 sales — Mounjaro and Zepbound volumes doubled+/grew strongly, allowing Lilly to offset U.S. pricing pressure through volume growth. This is the main revenue driver cited by management. CNBC: Lilly blows past quarterly estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity investments support long-term supply advantage — Lilly announced a major $3.5B injectable facility (and broader greenfield buildout), reducing past supply constraints and supporting the volume strategy. MarketBeat: The Metabolic Split
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — some firms reaffirm buy ratings and raise targets after the beat, which amplifies momentum but also cements expectations. MarketScreener: Goldman Sachs maintains buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector rotation vs. peers — Lilly’s upside is amplified by Novo Nordisk’s weaker guide (investors reallocating within GLP‑1 names), so part of the move reflects relative positioning. Investopedia: Stocks diverge
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and pullback risk — several analysts/writers warn the stock is priced for perfection and a pullback is possible if execution/sales slow or guidance disappoints relative to very high expectations. Forbes: 3 reasons a pullback is likely
- Negative Sentiment: Pricing/regulatory headwinds remain — U.S. pricing measures (e.g., MFN-type pressures) are real; Lilly is using volume to offset price declines, but continued price compression is a recurring downside risk. Reuters: pricing headwinds noted
- Negative Sentiment: Competition is intensifying — Novo’s new oral and Pfizer/other entrants’ GLP‑1 programs are accelerating; long-term share and pricing could be pressured as more oral/cheaper options scale. MarketBeat: Pfizer GLP-1 results
NYSE LLY opened at $1,107.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.31 and its 200 day moving average is $895.30.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
