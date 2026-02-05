Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $360.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.04. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $689.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.