Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 560,375 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 646,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $285.99 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $288.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.