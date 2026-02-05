Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Critical Survey

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $3.32 billion 6.01 $195.04 million $0.78 102.26

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A 1 2 3 1 2.57

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

