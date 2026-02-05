Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Invus Global Management, Llc Purchases 1,538,462 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Invus Global Management, Llc bought 1,538,462 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,538,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,000.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LXRX opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.90% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 181,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXRX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

