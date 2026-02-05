Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,829 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 122.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $391,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,224. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $45,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,275.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

