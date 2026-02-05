LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LC

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 3,250,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $46,533.30. Following the sale, the director owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,060.19. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 165.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in LendingClub by 5.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.