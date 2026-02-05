Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.