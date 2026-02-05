Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.8 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,782.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,639.57. This represents a 19.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,130. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,204 shares of company stock worth $2,003,450. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 707.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 725.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 490.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

