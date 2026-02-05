Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 426.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $484,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,637,603.21. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total transaction of $591,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,322.76. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 912,815 shares of company stock worth $74,673,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 11.6%

KTOS opened at $91.33 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 702.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

