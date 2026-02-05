Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 14.13% 35.53% 13.06% Kontoor Brands 7.68% 63.21% 13.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 3 12 0 2.80 Kontoor Brands 1 3 5 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Kontoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus price target of $77.54, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $84.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Kontoor Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $3.27 billion 3.90 $400.86 million $3.13 22.04 Kontoor Brands $2.61 billion 1.40 $245.80 million $3.88 16.90

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands. Kontoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Gildan Activewear pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kontoor Brands pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Kontoor Brands on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and GoldTeo Edition TM brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

