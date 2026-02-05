KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

KREF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE:KREF opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 423.43, a current ratio of 423.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $1,033,634.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 229,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,237.40. This represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $0.22 (vs. ~ $0.14 est.) and revenue $32.72M (vs. ~$26.06M), signaling better-than-expected operating performance for the quarter. Read More.

Company posted formal Q4 results and materials (press release, slide deck, conference call) that highlight revenue and strategic actions, giving investors more transparency into portfolio moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a $1.5B repayment target and plans for aggressive asset resolutions while it evaluates the dividend strategy — this could improve leverage over time but raises near-term cash‑return uncertainty for income investors. Read More.

Earnings call and transcript provide more detail on strategic expansion and portfolio actions that investors will parse for credit performance and timing of cash returns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades: BTIG cut KREF from Buy to Neutral and Zacks moved the stock from Hold to Strong Sell — these revisions can prompt selling pressure and reduce short-term demand. Read More. | Read More.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

