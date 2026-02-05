KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

NYSE:KREF opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 423.43 and a current ratio of 423.43. The company has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 229,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,237.40. This represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $1,033,634.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 742.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3,904.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat — KREF reported Q4 EPS of $0.22 versus consensus ~ $0.13–$0.14 and revenue of $32.7M (above estimates), showing operating upside for the quarter. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Earnings and revenue beat — KREF reported Q4 EPS of $0.22 versus consensus ~ $0.13–$0.14 and revenue of $32.7M (above estimates), showing operating upside for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, which can provide a floor for investor sentiment while management executes on dispositions and deleveraging. BTIG Reaffirms Buy

Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, which can provide a floor for investor sentiment while management executes on dispositions and deleveraging. Neutral Sentiment: Full context available — Management hosted an earnings call and posted a transcript/slide deck that outline strategy, portfolio actions and timing; these materials are important for assessing how aggressive the resolutions and repayments will be. Earnings Call Transcript

Full context available — Management hosted an earnings call and posted a transcript/slide deck that outline strategy, portfolio actions and timing; these materials are important for assessing how aggressive the resolutions and repayments will be. Negative Sentiment: Large repayment and asset-resolution program — Management outlined a targeted $1.5B of repayments and said it will pursue “aggressive” asset resolutions; that implies possible realized losses, continued portfolio runoff and lower near-term distributable earnings. MSN: Repayment & Asset Resolutions

Large repayment and asset-resolution program — Management outlined a targeted $1.5B of repayments and said it will pursue “aggressive” asset resolutions; that implies possible realized losses, continued portfolio runoff and lower near-term distributable earnings. Negative Sentiment: Dividend uncertainty and balance-sheet metrics — Management is “evaluating” dividend strategy, which raised investor concern about cuts or pauses; the REIT also shows high leverage and negative recent profitability metrics, factors that increase sensitivity to asset-sale

outcomes. Yahoo: Call Highlights

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

