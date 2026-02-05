KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.65. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 283,546 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 52.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

