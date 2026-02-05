KB Home $KBH Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.40%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Home

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.