JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 631 and last traded at GBX 631, with a volume of 69339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 629.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 56.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £587.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 600.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 584.79.

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX 15.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a net margin of 90.80% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Total Return Index.

