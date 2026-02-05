JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.82.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $297.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.67. CME Group has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $302.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in CME Group by 116.3% in the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: CME reported $2.77 EPS and $1.65B revenue, beating estimates and showing ADV growth and higher clearing fees — supports near‑term earnings momentum. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat: CME reported $2.77 EPS and $1.65B revenue, beating estimates and showing ADV growth and higher clearing fees — supports near‑term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Record trading/ADV lift: Management highlighted all‑time high ADV for any Q4, driving revenue and profit leverage — a structural UX tailwind for fee and clearing income. Investor’s Business Daily

Record trading/ADV lift: Management highlighted all‑time high ADV for any Q4, driving revenue and profit leverage — a structural UX tailwind for fee and clearing income. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy/Overweight rating, citing defensive, fee‑based franchise and underappreciated structural growth. That helps demand for the name. TipRanks / Morgan Stanley note

Analyst support — Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy/Overweight rating, citing defensive, fee‑based franchise and underappreciated structural growth. That helps demand for the name. Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its price target to $302 (keeps sector perform) — a modest positive signal but not a strong upgrade; reinforces mixed analyst view. MarketScreener: RBC raise

RBC raised its price target to $302 (keeps sector perform) — a modest positive signal but not a strong upgrade; reinforces mixed analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: Management initiatives: CEO Duffy said CME is exploring a CME‑issued token and piloting tokenized cash with Google to enable faster collateral movement — strategic optionality but execution and regulatory timing are uncertain. Cointelegraph: Token exploration

Management initiatives: CEO Duffy said CME is exploring a CME‑issued token and piloting tokenized cash with Google to enable faster collateral movement — strategic optionality but execution and regulatory timing are uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Fee adjustments & product expansion: Management expects a 1%–1.5% revenue lift from fee changes and is expanding 24/7 crypto and securities clearing — positive medium‑term levers but gradual impact. MSN: Fee changes & expansion

Fee adjustments & product expansion: Management expects a 1%–1.5% revenue lift from fee changes and is expanding 24/7 crypto and securities clearing — positive medium‑term levers but gradual impact. Negative Sentiment: Small downward PT tweak: Raymond James trimmed its target from $311 to $310 while keeping an Outperform rating — a minor negative on optics but little change to the bullish stance. MarketScreener: Raymond James PT change

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

