JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $76.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.6%

WHR opened at $87.72 on Monday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

