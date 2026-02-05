JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $160.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

CDW stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. 2,214,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,108. CDW has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.89%. CDW’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,838.70. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

