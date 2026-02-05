Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.71.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $430.65 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $420.57 and a one year high of $885.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.44 and its 200 day moving average is $662.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total value of $5,519,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,110,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,021,464.24. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,120. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,684,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

