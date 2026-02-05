Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 21,477 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 2.1%

IXN opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

