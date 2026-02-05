Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.84.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

