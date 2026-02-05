Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,602 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after buying an additional 533,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,473,000 after buying an additional 1,464,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,713,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

