Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $14.08 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,145 shares during the period.

BIL opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

