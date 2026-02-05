Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $184,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of FLQL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors. FLQL was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

