Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.53 Million Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 314.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.29% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,924,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,963,000. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 176,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter worth $5,373,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Down 6.4%

NLR opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

