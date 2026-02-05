Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.59% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 621,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 160,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

