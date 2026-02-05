John Cohn Sells 2,250 Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John Cohn sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.62, for a total transaction of $831,645.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,974,551.50. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.81. 1,078,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,124. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.12. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.92 million. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,555,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,721,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,849,000 after purchasing an additional 497,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Woodward by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,524,000 after buying an additional 302,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,406,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.