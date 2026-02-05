John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s (JBSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBSS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $79.66 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $927.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.43 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 295.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

