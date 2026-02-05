Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,352,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $373,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

